Samruddhi Expressway to Get Direct Connection from Vadhavan Port - Check Details

Vardhman Port to Samruddhi Expressway: Maharashtra is gearing up for a significant leap in transport infrastructure with the state’s support of a 104-kilometre high-speed freight corridor. This intended route will link the Vadhavan Port in Palghar district, which is currently under construction, directly to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway at Bharvir, Nashik.

What is the current situation?

Currently, the freight from Vadhavan Port travels an indirect route. This route spans almost 183 km, and it takes a time of up to five hours to reach the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

How will this new freight corridor help logistics operators?

The new corridor will reduce this journey by a staggering 79 km, enabling goods to cover the distance in just 30 minutes to 1 hour. As a result of the reduced travel time and distance, the logistics operators will have lower transport costs, faster deliveries of goods and better efficiency. It will cut through Dahanu, Vikramgad, Jawhar, and Mokhada in Palghar before reaching Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri in Nashik. The corridor is set to bring connectivity to Maharashtra.

Vadhavan Port is a part of the central government’s Sagarmala initiative and is set to become an important international transhipment hub. The corridor will provide the cargo received at the port a direct expressway link, allowing quick movement to the multiple parts.

How much is the cost of developing this freight corridor?

According to reports, the project is backed by ₹2,528.90 crore, including ₹1,500 crore in HUDCO funding. Further, the government intends to finish the construction within three years, and the land acquisition is already in progress.

When will the freight corridor start officially?