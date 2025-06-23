From July 1, These Vehicles Will Be Denied Petrol & Diesel in Delhi New Rule to Take Effect Soon in NCR

Ban on Petrol/Diesel: To reduce pollution from vehicles in the Delhi NCR region, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has come up with a new rule, which will stop vehicles from getting petrol or diesel. The CAQM has announced that all the vehicles that are over 10 years old and run on diesel, and vehicles that are 15 years old and run on petrol, will not get fuel in Delhi. This will come into effect from July 1, 2025, and will be implemented using an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera.

Virinder Sharma, technical member of CAQM, said, “The trial run has been on since December, and we’re ready to go live.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

How will the old petrol and diesel vehicles be recognised?

The CAQM has come up with an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera, which has been installed at all 520 fuel stations across Delhi. These cameras are directly linked to the central VAHAN database, which helps in the screening of misfit vehicles in real time.

How will the fuel pump operator know whether the vehicle is to be given fuel or not?

Once a misfit vehicle comes to the petrol pump, the ANPR camera scans the number plate. Once it sees that the vehicle is a misfit, there will be an announcement made at the station. Then the driver will be informed by the operators that fuel cannot be provided in the misfit vehicle.

In which cities is the ban applicable?

According to reports, the new rule for fueling will begin to be effective in Delhi and applies to five high-traffic NCR cities. Further, these cities are:

Gurugram

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Gautam Budh Nagar