Happy Birthday MS Dhoni - Top 5 Cars Owned By Former Indian Cricket Team Captain

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MS Dhoni is celebrating his 44th birthday. Famous for his wicket-keeping skills and captaincy, Dhoni is also a car and bike enthusiast. His car collection comprises multiple luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, Nissan Jonga, and others. His bike collection comprises Suzuki Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja H2, and others.

On his special day, let’s look at the top 5 cars owned by MS Dhoni in India:

Citroen Basalt

The first car on the list in the car collection of MS Dhoni is the Citroen Basalt. Dhoni owns the Black Edition of the Basalt and was recently spotted driving in the Ranchi city. The Citroen Basalt has a petrol engine on offer and the price of it starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk

In his collection of multiple SUVs, Dhoni’s car collection also includes a Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk. This SUV is popular for its performance, spacious cabin, and has an aggressive exterior styling. The Grand Cherokee TrackHawk is equipped with a 6.2L Hemi-V8 petrol engine.

Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG

The next car on the list of MS Dhoni's car collection is the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG. It is a popular SUV among Bollywood celebrities and businessmen. The G 63 AMG is known for its performance from its 4.0 twin turbo V8 petrol engine and the boxy design.

Currently, the price of the Mercedes Benz G 63 AMG is ₹4.35 crore (on-road, Noida).

Nissan Jonga

Apart from luxury and mass-market vehicles, MS Dhoni's car collection also includes some iconic and vintage cars. One of them is the Nissan Jonga. According to media reports, Dhoni added Jonga in 2019 to his car collection. The Jonga comes with a 4.0L petrol engine.

Hummer H2