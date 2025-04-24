Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Top 5 Cars Owned by India’s Biggest Cricket Icon

Sachin Tendulkar Special: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, an icon in the Indian cricket industry, is marking his 52nd birthday today. He is famous worldwide for his cricket skills, and over the years, Tendulkar has built an impressive collection of luxury and sports cars in India. His collection consists of BMW i8, Lamborghini Urus SE, Range Rover SV, and more.

On the special occasion, here is a list of popular cars in Sachin Tendulkar’s car collection in India:

Maruti Suzuki 800

The Maruti Suzuki 800 used to rule the roads of India in the 1980s and 1990s. It was the first car that was purchased by Sachin Tendulkar, and it is unclear if he still has it in his collection or not. It was powered by a 796cc carburettor petrol engine.

The last recorded price of the Maruti Suzuki 800 was ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW i8

The first car on the list of collection is the BMW i8. It is an electric sports car, which was launched in India 10 years ago, in 2015. The design of the BMW i8 was bold and sporty, had decent features, and was further modified by DC Design.

The last recorded price of the BMW i8 was ₹3.00 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Urus S

According to media reports, the recent addition to Sachin Tendulkar’s car collection was the Lamborghini Urus S. It is an Italian sports SUV, known for its performance, aggressive design, and features. Urus S is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and is currently not on sale in India.

The last recorded price of the Lamborghini Urus S was ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover SV

The fourth luxury SUV on the list of Sachin Tendulkar’s car collection is the Range Rover SV. It was recently added to his collection and has a bespoke interior and exterior colour. It is equipped with a 3.0L turbo petrol engine.

The price of the Range Rover SV starts at ₹2.36 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW 760 Li

The fifth car and one of the oldest cars in Sachin Tendulkar’s collection is the BMW 760 Li. According to media reports, Sachin got it customised according to his preference. The 760 Li is equipped with a V12 petrol engine.