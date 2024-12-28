Hero MotoCorp partnership with Harley Davidson: Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that it has expanded its collaboration with iconic American brand Harley-Davidson to introduce new products.

As part of the partnership, the partners will introduce new trims of Harley-Davidson X440 and develop an all-new bike.

The companies have inked a pact for extension of existing collaboration to expand the X440 motorcycle model into new variants and develop a new motorcycle, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

Hero and Harley introduced their first co-developed model X 440 last year. In October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

The deal envisaged Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country.

It is also entrusted to take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes. Hero MotoCorp also has the mandate to sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country.

Harley Davidson X440 Price:

The price of the Harley Davidson X440 starts at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Denim variant. Buyers have an option to select the X440 in three variants.

Harley Davidson X440 Engine Specifications:

The Harley Davidson X440 has a 440cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 27BHP and 38Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Harley Davidson X440 Features:

The Harley Davidson X440 has features such as Bluetooth connectivity, which offers turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications and more. It has LED headlamps and taillights.

Harley Davidson X440 Design:

The Harley Davidson X440 has a single-paint scheme and spoke wheels on the base variant. The mid-variant has a dual-tone finish with alloy wheels. The top-spec trim has diamond-cut alloy wheels. The X440 has a wide fuel tank and the sporty tank panels adds to the visual appeal of the bike.