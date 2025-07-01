Hero Vida VX2 EV Scooter Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

New EV Scooter by Vida: Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm, Vida has launched new affordable EV scooters in the Indian market. According to a statement, the EV 2-Wheeler maker has added new VX2 EV scooter. This scooter comes with swappable batteries, have decent boot space of 33.2 L and starts at a price of ₹54,490 (ex-showroom) for the base Go variant. It is available in two variant and comes with BaaS subscription model.

Here is a quick rundown of the Hero Vida VX2 EV Scooter for the prospective buyers:

Hero Vida VX2 Range

Hero offers the Vida electric scooter with swappable batteries. The Hero Vida VX2 Go has 2.2 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of up to 92 km.

The Hero Vida VX2 Plus has a 3.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of up to 143 km.

Hero Vida VX2 Price

Hero has introduced the Vida VX2 with BaaS model. The BaaS subscription starts at ₹0.96 per kilometre. The price of the Hero Vida VX2 with battery subscription model starts at ₹54,940 (ex-showroom) for the Go variant. Further, the price of the VX2 Plus variant starts at ₹64,990 (ex-showroom).

Without the battery subscription, the VX2 Go variant is priced at ₹99,490 (ex-showroom) and the VX2 Plus variant is priced at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Vida VX2 Features

The feature list on the Hero Vida VX2 comprises remote immobilisation and cloud connectivity for security, smartphone connectivity, a 4.3-inch TFT screen in the Plus variant and a 4.3-inch LCD screen in the Go variant and has a fast-charging support as well.

Hero Vida VX2 Boot Space