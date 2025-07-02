Hero Vida VX2 vs TVS iQube - Which EV Scooter to Choose Under ₹1.25 Lakh in 2025?

Best EV Scooter in 2025: If you are looking for an EV scooter under ₹1.25 lakh, having good range, features, you have a wide array of options to choose from. Recently, Hero Vida launched the VX2 EV scooter in the Indian market. It is available in 2 variants and multiple colour options and offers a swappable battery. On the other hand, you can check out the TVS iQube EV scooter. It recently got a new battery pack, has a fair number of features, and offers comfortable seating.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hero Vida VX2 and the TVS iQube for prospective buyers:

Hero Vida VX2 vs TVS iQube - Price

The price of the Hero Vida VX2 starts at ₹1.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the TVS iQube starts at ₹1.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3.1 kWh battery pack variant. It is to noting that the Hero Vida VX2 is available with a BaaS model, which is missing on the TVS iQube.

Hero Vida VX2 vs TVS iQube - Range

The Hero Vida VX2 is available with a 2.2 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 92 km and a 3.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 143 km on a single charge. On the other side, the TVS iQube has a 3.1 kWh battery, a 2.2 kWh battery, a 3.5 kWh battery, and a 5.3 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 94 km, 121 km, 145 km, and 212 km, respectively.

Hero Vida VX2 vs TVS iQube - Colour Options

You can choose the Hero Vida VX2 from seven colour options. On the other hand, you can choose the TVS iQube from 12 colour options. Both the EV scooters have different colour options in each variant to choose from.

Hero Vida VX2 vs TVS iQube - Features