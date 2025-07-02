Hero Vida VX2 vs TVS iQube - Which EV Scooter to Choose Under ₹1.25 Lakh in 2025?

Updated 2 July 2025 at 12:43 IST
Best EV Scooter in 2025: If you are looking for an EV scooter under ₹1.25 lakh, having good range, features, you have a wide array of options to choose from. Recently, Hero Vida launched the VX2 EV scooter in the Indian market. It is available in 2 variants and multiple colour options and offers a swappable battery. On the other hand, you can check out the TVS iQube EV scooter. It recently got a new battery pack, has a fair number of features, and offers comfortable seating.
Here is a quick comparison of the Hero Vida VX2 and the TVS iQube for prospective buyers:
The price of the Hero Vida VX2 starts at ₹1.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the TVS iQube starts at ₹1.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3.1 kWh battery pack variant. It is to noting that the Hero Vida VX2 is available with a BaaS model, which is missing on the TVS iQube.
The Hero Vida VX2 is available with a 2.2 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 92 km and a 3.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 143 km on a single charge. On the other side, the TVS iQube has a 3.1 kWh battery, a 2.2 kWh battery, a 3.5 kWh battery, and a 5.3 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 94 km, 121 km, 145 km, and 212 km, respectively.
You can choose the Hero Vida VX2 from seven colour options. On the other hand, you can choose the TVS iQube from 12 colour options. Both the EV scooters have different colour options in each variant to choose from.
Both the Hero Vida VX2 and the TVS iQube offer decent features. The Hero Vida VX2 have a 4.3-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, riding modes, and more. The TVS iQube have a reverse mode, a similar touchscreen instrument cluster, and others.
