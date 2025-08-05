Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Get Affordable in August 2025 - Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Honda Cars: Honda Cars has multiple cars in the Indian market. If you are planning to buy a Honda car in August 2025, then you can increase your savings as the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹1.22 lakh on its cars. Honda offers the Amaze, City, and Elevate in the Indian market. Further, the automaker is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount on the various Honda Cars in August 2025

Honda Amaze Price

The price of the Honda Amaze second generation starts at ₹7.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

The price of the Honda Amaze third generation starts at ₹8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Discount on Honda Amaze

If you are planning to get the second generation of the Honda Amaze, then you can save up to ₹97,200 on the S variant. Further, on the third generation, the ZX variant has a discount of ₹77,200, and the VX trim has a discount of up to ₹67,200 in August 2025.

Honda City Price

The price of the Honda City starts at ₹12.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Honda City

In August 2025, Honda is offering discounts of up to ₹1.07 lakh on the City. Recently, Honda launched the City Sports Edition for the Indian market, and the company is offering a discount on this variant. Moreover, the automaker recently reduced the prices of the City hybrid.

Honda Elevate

The price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹12.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹16.93 lakh for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Honda Elevate