Upcoming Sedans To Launch in India in 2026

Upcoming Sedans in 2026: The Indian sedan market is expected to see several new entrants in 2026, as multiple auto manufacturers strive to maintain their foothold in this popular segment. The current lineup of sedans is feature-rich, has punchy performance from the engine, and offers a sharp design. However, the updated models are likely to feature updated versions of existing models, each bringing revamped exterior and interior designs, upgraded safety features, and the latest in-car technology.

Carmakers in the sedan segment are also focusing on improved performance and a wider selection of powertrain options to meet evolving consumer preferences. Here is a list of the top upcoming sedan cars that are expected to launch in 2026 in India:

Skoda Slavia Facelift

The first sedan on the list, which is expected to get updated in 2026, is the Skoda Slavia. Recently, it was spotted testing, with subtle exterior changes, while the overall dimensions and silhouette remain unchanged. Talking about the interiors, it has not been spied yet, but we can expect Skoda to make some tweaks to the dashboard and steering wheel. Moreover, the German automaker is expected to add more features, as it misses out on a lot of equipment in the current generation.

The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to launch in January 2026.

Hyundai Verna Facelift

The next sedan on the list is the Hyundai Verna. It was updated in 2023, with a new exterior and interior design, and is one of the most feature-loaded offerings in the market. The test mules of the upcoming Hyundai Verna have been spotted multiple times and are expected to remain unchanged mechanically. Talking about the features, the Verna facelift may get dual-zone climate control, memory seats, and others.

The Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to launch in mid-2026.

Honda City Facelift

The Honda City is one of the oldest D-segment sedans on sale in the market. The Japanese automaker offers the City with a single-engine option, and launched the fifth generation in 2020. However, in 2026, we can expect Honda to make some exterior and interior changes to the City and add some more features to the list. It is expected to get driving modes, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and others.