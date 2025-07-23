Honda Shine 100 DX Unveiled in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Updated 23 July 2025 at 13:02 IST
New 100cc Bike in India: Honda has unveiled the Shine 100 DX for the Indian market. The two-wheeler maker positions it above the regular Shine 100. According to a statement, it has a revamped design, chrome garnishing, and is available in four colour options to choose from. Further, the feature list is also upgraded, and the Shine 100 DX continues to come with a 97cc petrol engine. Honda will start the bookings from August 1, 2025, and it competes with the Bajaj CT100, Hero Splendor, and the TVS Sport in its segment.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Honda Shine 100 DX for prospective buyers:
The design of the Honda Shine 100 DX is similar to the regular Shine 100. However, there is chrome garnishing on multiple parts, it has graphics on the side, and it has a long seat, which Honda says enhances the seating comfort. The engine is finished in all-black shade, and the exhaust muffler is finished in chrome.
Regarding the feature list, the Honda Shine 100 DX has an LCD digital instrument cluster showing information like real-time mileage, distance to empty, and service due indicator. Further, to enhance safety, it has a side-stand engine cut-off as well.
You can choose the Honda Shine 100 DX from four colour options. These are:
The Honda Shine 100 DX is equipped with a 97cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 7.28 bhp and 8.04 Nm of peak torque, paired with a four-speed manual gearbox.
The bookings of the Honda Shine 100 DX will commence from August 1, 2025. Since it is a 100cc bike, we can expect the price to be around ₹55,000 to ₹65,000.
