Honda Shine 100 DX Unveiled in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

New 100cc Bike in India: Honda has unveiled the Shine 100 DX for the Indian market. The two-wheeler maker positions it above the regular Shine 100. According to a statement, it has a revamped design, chrome garnishing, and is available in four colour options to choose from. Further, the feature list is also upgraded, and the Shine 100 DX continues to come with a 97cc petrol engine. Honda will start the bookings from August 1, 2025, and it competes with the Bajaj CT100, Hero Splendor, and the TVS Sport in its segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Honda Shine 100 DX for prospective buyers:

Honda Shine 100 DX Design

The design of the Honda Shine 100 DX is similar to the regular Shine 100. However, there is chrome garnishing on multiple parts, it has graphics on the side, and it has a long seat, which Honda says enhances the seating comfort. The engine is finished in all-black shade, and the exhaust muffler is finished in chrome.

Honda Shine 100 DX Features

Regarding the feature list, the Honda Shine 100 DX has an LCD digital instrument cluster showing information like real-time mileage, distance to empty, and service due indicator. Further, to enhance safety, it has a side-stand engine cut-off as well.

Honda Shine 100 DX Colours

You can choose the Honda Shine 100 DX from four colour options. These are:

Pearl Igneous Black

Imperial Red Metallic

Athletic Blue Metallic

Geny Grey Metallic

Honda Shine 100 DX Engine Specifications

The Honda Shine 100 DX is equipped with a 97cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 7.28 bhp and 8.04 Nm of peak torque, paired with a four-speed manual gearbox.

Honda Shine 100 DX Price