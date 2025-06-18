Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V Strom 800 DE - Which Adventure Tourer Bike To Choose Under ₹15 Lakh?

Updated 18 June 2025 at 11:57 IST
Best ADV Bike Under ₹15 Lakh: Buyers looking for a bike in the adventure tourer segment with decent features and punchy performance under ₹15 lakh have limited options. Recently, Honda Motorcycles launched the XL750 Transalp for the Indian market. On the other hand, buyers can consider the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE.
Here is a quick comparison of the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE for the prospective buyers:
Both the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE have a decent feature list on offer. The Honda XL750 Transalp comes with five riding modes, Bluetooth Connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE has riding modes, selectable torque control, two modes for ABS, and others.
The Honda XL750 Transalp has a seat height of 850 mm. On the other side, the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE has a seat height of 855 mm.
The Honda XL750 Transalp is equipped with a 755cc parallel twin petrol engine, making 90 bhp and 75 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE has a 776cc parallel-twin petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.
The price of the Honda XL750 Transalp is ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the cost of the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE is ₹11.78 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE are offered in a single variant.
The adventurer tourer bikes offer comfortable seating and look bulky in proportions. Buyers who wish for more power and a reliable and smooth engine from Honda can check out the XL750 Transalp. However, if buyers can compromise on power and performance and want an adventure tourer motorcycle with striking colours and better ride can check out the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE.
Published 18 June 2025 at 11:49 IST