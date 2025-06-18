Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V Strom 800 DE - Which Adventure Tourer Bike To Choose Under ₹15 Lakh?

Best ADV Bike Under ₹15 Lakh: Buyers looking for a bike in the adventure tourer segment with decent features and punchy performance under ₹15 lakh have limited options. Recently, Honda Motorcycles launched the XL750 Transalp for the Indian market. On the other hand, buyers can consider the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE.

Which one should you buy?

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE for the prospective buyers:

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V Strom 800 DE - Feature

Both the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE have a decent feature list on offer. The Honda XL750 Transalp comes with five riding modes, Bluetooth Connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE has riding modes, selectable torque control, two modes for ABS, and others.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V Strom 800 DE - Seat Height Difference

The Honda XL750 Transalp has a seat height of 850 mm. On the other side, the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE has a seat height of 855 mm.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V Strom 800 DE - Engine Specifications

The Honda XL750 Transalp is equipped with a 755cc parallel twin petrol engine, making 90 bhp and 75 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE has a 776cc parallel-twin petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V Strom 800 DE - Price

The price of the Honda XL750 Transalp is ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the cost of the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE is ₹11.78 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V Strom 800 DE are offered in a single variant.

