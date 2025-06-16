Honda XL750 Translap Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Kawasaki Killer by Honda: Honda Motorcycles has launched a new adventure tourer motorcycle for the Indian market. According to a statement, the automaker has introduced the XL750 Translap for customers. Honda has opened the bookings for the XL750 Translap, and it will be available across all BigWing dealerships. Further, the delivery will commence from July 2025. It has a redesigned front profile and has a rugged silhouette for off-road capability.

“With the introduction of the updated XL750 Transalp, we are raising the bar for adventure touring in India. The mountains are calling — and the Transalp is here to answer with style, performance, and purpose. Bookings are now open, and we look forward to commencing deliveries from July 2025 onwards,” Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said.

Here is a quick rundown of the Honda XL750 Translap for the prospective buyers:

Honda XL750 Translap Colours

The Honda XL750 Translap is available in Ross White and Graphite Black colour options.

Honda XL750 Translap Features

The Honda XL750 Translap is a feature-loaded adventure tourer motorcycle. The feature list includes five riding modes, a 5.0-inch full colour TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, emergency stop signal, and more.

Honda XL750 Translap Engine Specifications

The Honda XL750 Translap is equipped with a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, making 90.25 bhp and a peak torque of 75 Nm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has a slipper and assist clutch.

Honda XL750 Translap Wheels and Suspensions

The Honda XL750 Translap is equipped with 21-inch spoke wheels at the front and 18-inch spoke wheels at the rear. The suspension duties are handled by Showa 43mm upside-down (USD) front forks, and the rear has a shock operating through Pro-Link suspension.

Honda XL750 Translap Price