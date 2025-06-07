How to Apply for Driving License in India: A Step-by-Step Guide

Steps To Apply DL: Applying for a driving license in India is an important step, as it gives you the freedom of driving any four-wheeler or a two-wheeler on your own. You may think applying for a driving license is a tedious task, and it is a lengthy process. But in reality, the process of applying is simple and easy. First, you’ll take a test for a learner’s license, and after practising driving, you’ll apply for the permanent license and give its physical test.

Here is a step-by-step guide for you on how to apply for a driving license in India:

Eligibility Check

First, you’ll need to check that you are 18 years of age or older to apply for a driving license for a private car (light motor vehicle). For a learner’s license, you must be 16+ years old to apply for a two-wheeler license.

Apply for a Learner’s License First

Firstly, you’ll be applying for a learner’s license. You have to apply at the Parivahan website, fill in the necessary details like the State, Name, Address and other personal details.

Documents Required

The biggest document that you need to submit is proof of your age. Your Aadhar card or any other valid government document can be used. Further, you are required to submit address proof and a passport-size photograph.

Learner’s License Test Slot

After filling in all the necessary details, you will have to book a particular slot for the test at your nearest RTO. There is a nominal fee that you have to pay while applying for the test.

Take the Learner’s License Test

The written or online test for the learner’s license is simple and is based on the traffic signs and rules. If you pass the exam, you get your learner’s license. The validity of the learner’s license is six months.

Apply for a Permanent Driving License

After practising driving and a period of 30 days, you are eligible to apply for a permanent driving license. You are required to apply again for the driver's license and fill in your learner’s license details and upload the necessary documents.

Book Driving Test Appointment

As mentioned above, after filling in the details, you are required to book a time slot and pay the fees for your physical driving test at your nearest RTO.

Take the Driving Test

For the driving test, you are required to bring your vehicle, or it will be provided by the driving school. You’ll be tested on your basic driving skills. On passing the driving test, your driving license will be processed.

Get Your Driving License