Hyundai Aura Prices Drop by Up to ₹45,000 - How The Deal Works

Updated 26 June 2025 at 18:12 IST
Hyundai Aura Discount: If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Aura, the company is offering the sedan at a discounted price, which will help you save up to ₹45,000 on your purchase. The Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, which has decent space and a fair amount of features on offer. Further, it is only available in a petrol or CNG option. However, these offers are only valid till June 30.
Here is how the deal works and how you can maximise your savings:
The price of the Hyundai Aura CNG starts at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. It has a discount offer of ₹15,000 only. The S, Corporate, and the SX variants, which are priced at ₹8.37 lakh, ₹8.47 lakh, and ₹9.11 lakh (ex-showroom), are available at a discount of ₹45,000.
The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at ₹6.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. It has a cash discount offer of ₹30,000 across the variant lineup.
The Hyundai Aura is available in six colour options to choose from. These are:
The feature list on the Hyundai Aura comprises automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, and others. Further, it has footwell lighting, USB Type-C charger port, and more.
The Hyundai Aura is available in a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine makes 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, this engine is also available with a CNG option, paired to a manual gearbox.
