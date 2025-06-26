Hyundai Aura Prices Drop by Up to ₹45,000 - How The Deal Works

Hyundai Aura Discount: If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Aura, the company is offering the sedan at a discounted price, which will help you save up to ₹45,000 on your purchase. The Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, which has decent space and a fair amount of features on offer. Further, it is only available in a petrol or CNG option. However, these offers are only valid till June 30.

​​Here is how the deal works and how you can maximise your savings:

What are the discount on Hyundai Aura CNG variant?

The price of the Hyundai Aura CNG starts at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. It has a discount offer of ₹15,000 only. The S, Corporate, and the SX variants, which are priced at ₹8.37 lakh, ₹8.47 lakh, and ₹9.11 lakh (ex-showroom), are available at a discount of ₹45,000.

What are the discount on Hyundai Aura petrol variant?

The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at ₹6.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. It has a cash discount offer of ₹30,000 across the variant lineup.

Hyundai Aura Colour Options

The Hyundai Aura is available in six colour options to choose from. These are:

Typhoon silver

Starry night

Teal blue

Atlas white

Fiery red

Titan grey

Hyundai Aura Features

The feature list on the Hyundai Aura comprises automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, and others. Further, it has footwell lighting, USB Type-C charger port, and more.

Hyundai Aura Engine