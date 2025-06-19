Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor: Which CNG Sedan to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Battle of CNG sedans: If you are looking to opt for a sedan on budget, having good fuel efficiency, and decent space and comfort, then there are handful of options to choose from. In this segment, the Hyundai Aura is a popular choice among buyers as it is available with a CNG option as well and comes with decent features. On the other side, if you are looking for other options, then you can check out the Tata Tigor. It is available with a CNG option as well and has a similar feature list as the Hyundai Aura.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor for buyers:

Aura vs Tigor: Price

The price of the Hyundai Aura is ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the CNG base variant. On the other side, the price of the Tata Tigor is ₹8.78 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Aura vs Tigor: Mileage

Both the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor are equipped with CNG, which gives good fuel efficiency. The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of Aura CNG is 22 km/kg. On the contrary, the Tigor CNG has a claimed fuel efficiency on CNG mode of 26.49 km/kg.

Aura vs Tigor: Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hyundai Aura offers slightly more features over the Tata Tigor. The Aura CNG top-spec variant comes with analogue speedometer, a wireless charger, a touchscreen infotainment, and others. The Tigor CNG comes with a touchscreen infotainment, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, wipers, and others. It misses out on a wireless charger, and other few features.

Aura vs Tigor: Engine Specifications

The Aura CNG is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine making 67 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Tigor CNG is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine, making 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Which one should you buy?