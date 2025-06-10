Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Which Is a Better SUV Around ₹20 Lakh for You?

Creta vs Seltos: The compact SUV segment in India is popular among buyers as these vehicles have a comfortable cabin, multiple convenience features, and offer petrol and diesel engine options to choose from. In this segment, the Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers as it continues to be in the top position of the sales chart every month. On the other hand, it competes with the Kia Seltos, which is based on the same platform, and has similar features and engine options as the Hyundai Creta.

Which one is better around ₹20 lakh?

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and the top-spec variant is priced at ₹23.77 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹13.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are feature-loaded offerings in the market. The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos offer a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. Further, talking about differences in features, the Kia Seltos offers cooling for the wireless charger, whereas the Hyundai Creta misses that. Additionally, there are LED fog lamps in the Kia Seltos, which are missing in the Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Colours

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are available in multiple colour options to choose from. The Hyundai Creta is available in nine colour options, out of which there is a single dual-tone option. On the other side, the Kia Seltos has 11 colour options, including two dual-tone paint shades.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Engine Specifications

Both the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos have the same engine lineup. However, the Kia Seltos offers an iMT transmission gearbox with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine. Further, there is no manual option available with the turbo petrol engine in the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Republic Auto Says: