Updated 25 June 2025 at 18:35 IST

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor - Which Feature-Loaded SUV to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Creta vs Astor: The Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor competes in the compact SUV segment. Both are feature-loaded and has multiple engine options. Which one to choose?

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor
Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor | Image: Republic

Creta vs Astor: The compact SUV segment is popular among buyers. Why, because these SUVs are feature-loaded, have multiple engine options, and have good cabin space. In this segment, the Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the MG Astor.

Which one to choose?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Creta and MG Astor for buyers:

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹23.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the MG Astor starts at ₹13.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹21.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor are feature-loaded offerings in the market. The Hyundai Creta has a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, drive modes, and others. On the other side, the MG Astor has an AI Chatbot, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and others. It misses out on driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Safety Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor have safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other features.

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Engine

The Hyundai Creta is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox, a 1.5L diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other side, the MG Astor has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox. Further, it has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Republic Auto Says:

Since the MG Astor and the Hyundai Creta are popular options among buyers. If you are looking for more features and better road presence, then the Hyundai Creta is a good pick. If you can compromise on some features, and want a comfortable and spacious cabin, then the MG Astor is a good pick. 

Published 25 June 2025 at 18:35 IST