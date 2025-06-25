Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor - Which Feature-Loaded SUV to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Creta vs Astor: The compact SUV segment is popular among buyers. Why, because these SUVs are feature-loaded, have multiple engine options, and have good cabin space. In this segment, the Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the MG Astor.

Which one to choose?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Creta and MG Astor for buyers:

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹23.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the MG Astor starts at ₹13.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹21.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor are feature-loaded offerings in the market. The Hyundai Creta has a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, drive modes, and others. On the other side, the MG Astor has an AI Chatbot, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and others. It misses out on driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Safety Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor have safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other features.

Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor: Engine

The Hyundai Creta is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox, a 1.5L diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other side, the MG Astor has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox. Further, it has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

