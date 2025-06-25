Hyundai Creta vs MG Astor - Which Feature-Loaded SUV to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Updated 25 June 2025 at 18:35 IST
Creta vs Astor: The compact SUV segment is popular among buyers. Why, because these SUVs are feature-loaded, have multiple engine options, and have good cabin space. In this segment, the Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the MG Astor.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Creta and MG Astor for buyers:
The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹23.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the MG Astor starts at ₹13.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹21.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Both the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor are feature-loaded offerings in the market. The Hyundai Creta has a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, drive modes, and others. On the other side, the MG Astor has an AI Chatbot, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and others. It misses out on driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.
Both the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor have safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other features.
The Hyundai Creta is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox, a 1.5L diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
On the other side, the MG Astor has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox. Further, it has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Since the MG Astor and the Hyundai Creta are popular options among buyers. If you are looking for more features and better road presence, then the Hyundai Creta is a good pick. If you can compromise on some features, and want a comfortable and spacious cabin, then the MG Astor is a good pick.
