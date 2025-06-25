Top 5 Must-Have Car Accessories Under ₹1,000

Car Accessories Under ₹1,000: If you are someone who travels a lot and spends a good amount of time inside the car, then there are a few accessories, which can enhance your comfort and convenience. There are many useful car accessories which you can purchase under ₹1,000 and helps in keep your car clean, stay safe and helps you to stay organised.

Here is a list of the 5 must-have car accessories that you can buy under ₹1,000:

Tyre Inflator Kit

The first accessory which you can check out is the tyre inflator kit. It helps in emergency situations of flat tyre or when the pressure is low and you don’t have any petrol pump near. To use it, you just need a 12V socket and it is a plug-and play game. There are multiple varieties of the inflator available in the market, which you can check according to your needs.

Blind Spot Mirrors

The next usable accessory for cars is blind spot mirrors. These are small circular mirrors that are placed on the outside rear-view mirrors of the car. These mirrors help in detecting the cars and bikes in the blind spot of the driver on both sides, and under ₹1,000, there are multiple sizes and qualities available in the open market or online.

USB Car Charger

To charge your phone while you are on go, there are multiple USB car chargers available in the market. These chargers are either available with a regular Type-A port or Type C ports. There are slow and fast chargers which you can choose according to your need and there are plug and play wireless chargers as well. Under ₹1,000 multiple brands offer a USB charger with multiple connections.

Phone Mount Holder

If your car does not offer connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and uses maps for commuting, then you should consider buying a phone mount holder for your car. There are various sizes and qualities available in the market, and some even offer a wireless charging feature as well. Under ₹1,000, you can get a good quality phone mount holder for your car.

Car Perfume / Air Freshener