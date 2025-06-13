Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Which Feature-Rich SUV to Pick Around ₹20 Lakh

Creta vs Hyryder: The compact SUV segment in India offers a wide array of options. These SUVs are equipped with multiple convenience features, have comfortable seating and either have a petrol or a diesel engine to choose from. Talking about the options, the Hyundai Creta is a popular pick. However, the Toyota Hyryder has also gained popularity with its hybrid engine option.

Here is a quick comparison of the Creta and the Hyryder for the prospective buyer:

Republic Auto Says

Both compact SUVs are popular options in the market. For buyers who wish for more features and are considering the diesel option, they can check out the Hyundai Creta. However, if buyers want Toyota’s service, reliability, and are looking for more fuel efficiency while compromising on a few features, they can check out the Toyota Hyryder.

Creta vs Hyryder: Features

Both the Creta and the Hyryder are feature-loaded SUVs. The Creta offers a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, multiple drive modes, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Hyryder also comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 9-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charge, and more.

Creta vs Hyryder: Safety

Regarding safety features, the Creta has a slight edge as it offers Level-2 ADAS features over the Hyryder. Both the Creta and the Hyryder have six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Creta vs Hyryder: Engine

The Hyundai Creta has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. There is a 1.5L Diesel engine on offer, which has a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Further, if you wish for more performance from the engine, then there is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other side, the Toyota Hyryder has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Further, this is also available with a CNG option, and there is an AWD drivetrain as well. For buyers who wish for more fuel efficiency, they can check the strong hybrid engine, which is a 1.5L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, having a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l/.

Creta vs Hyryder: Price