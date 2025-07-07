Hyundai Exter CNG Now Available With Up To ₹60,000 Discount in July 2025 - Here’s How

Hyundai Exter CNG Discount: Hyundai Exter is a popular micro SUV under ₹12 lakh budget in India. In July 2025, if you are planning to buy the Hyundai Exter CNG variant, then you can avail a maximum discount of up to ₹60,000 on particular variants. The Exter is available in multiple variants and have a 1.2L petrol engine and a CNG option. Further, Exter has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and others. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the offers on the Hyundai Exter, which can help you in maximise your savings:

Discount on Hyundai Exter EX CNG variant:

Starting from the base EX CNG variant, it is priced at ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹15,000 in July 2025. Further, you can either opt for an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 or scrappage benefits. The overall discount on the EX CNG variant of the Exter is ₹30,000.

Discount on Hyundai Exter S Smart / SX Smart CNG variant:

If you can extend your budget and want more discount, then you can consider the S Smart and the SX Smart variant in the Exter CNG. The price of the Exter S Smart CNG variant is ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and the price of the SX Smart CNG variant is ₹9.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can avail an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 or you can avail scrappage benefits of ₹30,000. Overall, on the Hyundai Exter’s S Smart CNG and SX Smart CNG variant, you can get a maximum discount of ₹50,000 in July 2025.

Discount on Hyundai Exter Other CNG variant: