Hyundai Exter New Variants Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Hyundai Exter Upgragded: Hyundai Motor India has launched two new variants of the Exter in India. According to a statement, the Exter is now available with new S Smart and SX Smart variant options. These updated variants add more features, and the design and mechanics remain unchanged. The Exter S Smart variant adds a sunroof, rear AC vents, whereas the SX Smart variant adds push button ignition, sunroof, and more.

“The introduction of S Smart and SX Smart variants on the Hyundai EXTER is a reflection of this customer-centric philosophy. With these new variants, we are offering a more compelling value proposition to young and tech-savvy Indian buyers,” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the new variants of the Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai Exter S Smart Price

The price of the Hyundai Exter S Smart variant starts at ₹7.68 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. The AMT variant is priced at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the CNG variant is ₹8.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter S Smart Updates

According to a statement, the Hyundai Exter S Smart variant brings in cosmetic and convenience upgrades. The feature list now consists of a sunroof, highline TPMS, rear AC vents, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs, and more.

Hyundai Exter SX Smart Price

The price of the Hyundai Exter SX Smart starts at ₹8.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant. The price of the AMT variant is ₹8.83 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the CNG variant is ₹9.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter SX Smart Updates

The feature list on the Hyundai Exter SX Smart variant comprises a smart key with push button start, sunroof, shark-finn antenna, TPMS, projector headlamps, and more.

Hyundai Exter Engine Specifications