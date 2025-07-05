Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Price Drops By Up to ₹85,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How The Deal Works

Updated 5 July 2025 at 18:18 IST
Discount on Venue / Venue N Line: Hyundai Motors India have announced the discounts on its vehicles for July 2025. If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Venue petrol variants or the Venue N Line, it is an ideal time as the automaker is offering good discount on these two cars. In July 2025, you can get a maximum discount of ₹85,000 on the Venue and the Venue N Line, which includes multiple other benefits as well.
Here is how you can maximise your savings on the Venue Petrol and the Venue N Line:
In July 2025, Hyundai is offering a discount of ₹85,000 on the Venue and Venue N Line. Here’s the breakup of the discount:
One thing to note that you’ll either get the exchange benefit or the scrappage discount. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base E variant and goes to ₹15.81 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the SX (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone variant.
The price of the Hyundai Venue N Line starts at ₹14.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base N6 variant and goes to ₹16.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the N8 DCT Dual Tone variant.
