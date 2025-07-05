Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Price Drops By Up to ₹85,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How The Deal Works

Discount on Venue / Venue N Line: Hyundai Motors India have announced the discounts on its vehicles for July 2025. If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Venue petrol variants or the Venue N Line, it is an ideal time as the automaker is offering good discount on these two cars. In July 2025, you can get a maximum discount of ₹85,000 on the Venue and the Venue N Line, which includes multiple other benefits as well.

Here is how you can maximise your savings on the Venue Petrol and the Venue N Line:

Discount on Hyundai Venue Petrol / Venue N Line

In July 2025, Hyundai is offering a discount of ₹85,000 on the Venue and Venue N Line. Here’s the breakup of the discount:

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹40,000 on the Venue and the Venue N Line for all customers across the variant lineup.

Further, if you have any vehicle for exchange, then in that case you have an additional discount of ₹40,000, resulting in an overall discount of ₹80,000 on the vehicle.

However, if you have scrapped your vehicle and submit your scrap certificate, then you’ll get a discount of ₹45,000 on the vehicle additionally. It will result in an overall discount of ₹85,000.

One thing to note that you’ll either get the exchange benefit or the scrappage discount. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Hyundai Venue Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base E variant and goes to ₹15.81 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the SX (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone variant.

Hyundai Venue N Line Price