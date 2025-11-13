Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price Dips by ₹7 Lakh in November 2025, But Here’s a Catch

Ioniq 5 Price Drop: If you are considering getting a new EV SUV around ₹50 lakh, there are multiple options available in the market. Some of the popular options include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1 LWB, and, recently, Volvo added its EX30 to the segment. In this segment, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an underrated option in the market. If you are considering purchasing it, then you can save up to ₹7 lakh as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits, but there is a catch. Hyundai is offering this discount on the MY2024 units of the Ioniq 5, and the latest MY2025 units attract a lower discount.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can save on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in November:

Discount on Hyundai Ioniq 5 MY2024

On the MY2024 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹7,00,000. Further, you can avail a scrappage bonus of ₹5,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹7.05 lakh at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 MY2024 units.

Price of Hyundai Ioniq 5 MY2025

The price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 MY2025 starts at ₹46.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single RWD variant.

Discount on Hyundai Ioniq 5 MY2025

On the MY2025 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, you have a cash discount of ₹2,00,000. Additionally, you can still avail a scrappage benefit of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹2.05 lakh in November 2025.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Range

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 72.6kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 631 km on a single charge.

