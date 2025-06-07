Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Which One to Choose Around ₹55 Lakh?

Hyundai vs BMW: If you are looking to buy an electric SUV, around ₹55 lakh, there are two prominent vehicles that you can check. There is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BMW iX1 LWB around that price. Both the electric SUVs have multiple convenience features, cater to different needs of the user and have ample range on offer.

Which one should you buy?

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BMW iX1 LWB for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

The EV segment in India is surging in India and multiple automakers have launched new products. If you are looking for a distinctive design, more range, and slightly more features, then you can consider the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, if you wish for a more premium experience, a luxurious appeal, then you can check the BMW iX1 LWB.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Range

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 631 km on a single charge. The motor produces 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. On the other side, the BMW iX1 LWB has a 66.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 531 km on a single charge. The motor produces 204 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Colours

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in four colour options to choose from. These are:

Gravity Gold Matte

Optic White

Midnight Black Pearl

Titan Grey

The BMW iX1 LWB is available in five colour options to choose from. These are:

Portimao Blue Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Skyscraper Grey Metallic

Carbon Black Metallic

Sparkling Cooper Grey Metallic

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Features

Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BMW iX1 LWB are equipped with multiple convenience features. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, wireless chargers, a panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other side, the BMW iX1 LWB has a panoramic moonroof, dual-zone climate control, ADAS features, and more.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price