Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Which One to Choose Around ₹55 Lakh?

Updated 7 June 2025 at 12:34 IST
Hyundai vs BMW: If you are looking to buy an electric SUV, around ₹55 lakh, there are two prominent vehicles that you can check. There is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BMW iX1 LWB around that price. Both the electric SUVs have multiple convenience features, cater to different needs of the user and have ample range on offer.
Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BMW iX1 LWB for prospective buyers:
The EV segment in India is surging in India and multiple automakers have launched new products. If you are looking for a distinctive design, more range, and slightly more features, then you can consider the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, if you wish for a more premium experience, a luxurious appeal, then you can check the BMW iX1 LWB.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 631 km on a single charge. The motor produces 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. On the other side, the BMW iX1 LWB has a 66.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 531 km on a single charge. The motor produces 204 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
Also Read: Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Now Fully Open: Check Toll Fares, Speed Limits, & Key Details
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in four colour options to choose from. These are:
The BMW iX1 LWB is available in five colour options to choose from. These are:
Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BMW iX1 LWB are equipped with multiple convenience features. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, wireless chargers, a panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other side, the BMW iX1 LWB has a panoramic moonroof, dual-zone climate control, ADAS features, and more.
The price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is ₹48.43 lakh (on-road, Noida). The price of the BMW iX1 LWB is ₹51.87 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both the electric SUVs are offered in a single variant.
Published 7 June 2025 at 12:34 IST