Hyundai Tucson Gets Affordable in July 2025 - Price Dips By Up to ₹1,00,000

Updated 21 July 2025 at 15:34 IST
Hyundai Tucson Price Drop: If you are planning to buy a mid-size SUV, which is feature-loaded, have a powerful petrol or a diesel engine, then you can check out the Hyundai Tucson. It has features like dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, driving modes, and has a 2.0L petrol or a diesel engine on offer. Since Hyundai is offering cash discount, exchange and scrappage bonus, you can save up to ₹1,00,000 on the Tucson in July 2025.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Here’s everything you need to know:
The price of the Hyundai Tucson diesel variant starts at ₹31.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹36.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹50,000 on the Tucson’s diesel variant. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹45,000 or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹50,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹1,00,000 on the Tucson’s diesel variant in July 2025.
Also Read: Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Now Fully Open: Check Toll Fares, Speed Limits, & Key Details
The price of the Hyundai Tucson petrol variant starts at ₹29.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹31.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
For the petrol variants of the Tucson, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹45,000 or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹50,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹70,000 on the Tucson’s petrol variant in July 2025.
Published 21 July 2025 at 15:34 IST