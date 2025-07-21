Hyundai Tucson Gets Affordable in July 2025 - Price Dips By Up to ₹1,00,000

Hyundai Tucson Price Drop: If you are planning to buy a mid-size SUV, which is feature-loaded, have a powerful petrol or a diesel engine, then you can check out the Hyundai Tucson. It has features like dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, driving modes, and has a 2.0L petrol or a diesel engine on offer. Since Hyundai is offering cash discount, exchange and scrappage bonus, you can save up to ₹1,00,000 on the Tucson in July 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the price of the diesel variant of the Hyundai Tucson?

The price of the Hyundai Tucson diesel variant starts at ₹31.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹36.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What are the discount on the diesel variant of the Hyundai Tucson?

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹50,000 on the Tucson’s diesel variant. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹45,000 or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹50,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹1,00,000 on the Tucson’s diesel variant in July 2025.

What is the price of the petrol variant of the Hyundai Tucson?

The price of the Hyundai Tucson petrol variant starts at ₹29.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹31.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What are the discount on the diesel variant of the Hyundai Tucson?