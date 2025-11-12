Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Skoda Kylaq - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Hyundai vs Skoda: If you are planning to get a new sub-4m compact SUV, which is fun to drive, has a turbo petrol engine, and has great features, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Hyundai Motor India launched the second generation of the Venue for the Indian market. It got a major exterior and interior update, and mechanically remains unchanged. However, talking about its competition, it stands against the Skoda Kylaq, which is an underrated option in the segment. It comes with a single engine option, and is the only German SUV available under ₹10 lakh in the market.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue 2025 and the Skoda Kylaq for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Skoda Kylaq - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue 2025 starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹18.94 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.94 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Skoda Kylaq - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hyundai Venue (2025) has more on offer as compared to the Skoda Kylaq. The Venue 2025 comes with automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, driving modes, dual 12.3-inch screens, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and others. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq comes with a reverse parking camera, a sunroof, a wireless charger, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and others.

Advertisement

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Skoda Kylaq - Safety Features

Talking about the safety, the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Skoda Kylaq have a similar list. However, the Venue (2025) comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, TPMS, and others. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. Further, the Kylaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Skoda Kylaq - Engine Specifications

You can choose the Hyundai Venue (2025) with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox, and a 1.5L diesel engine, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq is only offered with a single engine option, which is a 1.0L turbo petrol unit mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Advertisement