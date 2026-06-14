India Clears Path for E100: Nitin Gadkari Officially Signs Regulations Legally Authorising 100% Ethanol Fuel

New Delhi: India has taken a significant step towards alternative fuels, with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announcing that he has signed the regulations legally authorising the use of 100% ethanol (E100) as fuel for vehicles.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said he signed the file on Friday evening, calling it the fulfilment of a vision that was once met with scepticism.

"Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file, finalising the regulations to legally authorise the use of 100% ethanol," Gadkari said, adding that many had laughed at the idea when he first proposed it.

The move clears the regulatory path for automakers to introduce E100-compatible flex-fuel vehicles in the Indian market.

Advertisement

The amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, are aimed at expanding the use of alternative fuels, including E85 (85% ethanol blend), E100, B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.

Gadkari also revealed that he, along with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had launched a 100% ethanol-compatible version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of India's highest-selling cars.

Advertisement

The minister said several major manufacturers are preparing to enter the E100 space. According to him, Hero MotoCorp has already launched two flex-fuel motorcycles capable of running on 100% ethanol, while companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, MG and Hyundai are expected to unveil ethanol-compatible vehicles within the next six weeks.

The development marks a major milestone in India's efforts to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and promote domestically produced biofuels.

Gadkari has repeatedly argued that ethanol can emerge as a viable alternative to petrol, benefiting both consumers and farmers by creating a market for agricultural produce used in ethanol production.

Beyond ethanol, the minister also highlighted India's broader push towards cleaner mobility solutions. He said a pilot project featuring a hydrogen refuelling station and two green hydrogen-powered buses will soon be launched in Nagpur, allowing the public to experience hydrogen-based transport firsthand.

While the regulatory approval represents a breakthrough for India's flex-fuel ambitions, the success of E100 vehicles will depend on the rapid expansion of ethanol distribution infrastructure and consumer adoption.