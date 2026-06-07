E85 and E100 Fuels Explained: What India's Ethanol Push Means for Your Next Car

India achieved nationwide E20 fuel availability ahead of schedule, but the government's ethanol ambitions are not stopping there. The next phase involves E85 and E100 fuels, which contain significantly higher concentrations of ethanol than the E20 petrol currently sold across the country. The transition is part of India's broader effort to reduce crude oil imports, cut emissions, and increase the use of domestically produced biofuels.

The shift has gained momentum in recent weeks with the launch of new flex-fuel motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki's flex-fuel Wagon R, and the rollout of India's first E85 fuel stations.

What Are E85 and E100 Fuels?

The names refer to the percentage of ethanol mixed with petrol. E85 contains up to 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, while E100 is essentially pure ethanol fuel. Both are designed for specially engineered flex-fuel vehicles capable of automatically adjusting engine parameters based on the fuel mixture inside the tank.

This is very different from E20 fuel, which can be used by most modern petrol vehicles currently sold in India.

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Vehicles designed only for E20 cannot simply be filled with E85 or E100. Higher ethanol concentrations require modifications to fuel systems, engine components, and calibration settings because ethanol behaves differently from petrol.

Why Is the Government Pushing Ethanol?

The answer is energy security. India imports around 85% of its crude oil requirements, making it vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations and geopolitical disruptions. Ethanol, on the other hand, can be produced domestically from sugarcane, maize, and other agricultural feedstocks.

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The government believes increasing ethanol usage can reduce fuel import bills, support farmers, and lower carbon emissions at the same time. Brazil, one of the world's largest ethanol markets, has successfully adopted E100 fuel and flex-fuel vehicles on a large scale, often serving as a reference point for India's plans.

Will It Be Cheaper Than Petrol?

That is one of the biggest selling points. The government has already announced that E85 fuel will be priced about ₹20 per litre lower than E20 petrol. India's first E85 fuel station, launched in Delhi, is selling the fuel at approximately ₹82 per litre compared to over ₹102 per litre for regular petrol.

However, there is a catch. Ethanol contains less energy than petrol, meaning vehicles typically consume more fuel to travel the same distance. While the fuel itself may be cheaper, real-world savings will depend on the vehicle and driving conditions.

What Happens Next?

For now, existing E20-compliant vehicles are not being replaced or made obsolete.

Industry experts say E85 and E100 will initially be used only by dedicated flex-fuel vehicles, giving consumers the choice between conventional petrol and higher-ethanol alternatives. The government is currently working on regulatory changes that would formally allow E85 and E100 fuels in India.

The bigger question is how quickly automakers embrace flex-fuel technology. With Hero already selling E85-compatible motorcycles and Maruti Suzuki introducing flex-fuel passenger vehicles, India's ethanol transition has clearly moved beyond the discussion stage.