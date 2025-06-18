Is Bajaj Chetak 3001 a Better Deal Than TVS iQube For Around ₹1.15 Lakh?

Chetak over IQube: The EV two-wheeler segment in India offers a wide array of options, which have a decent range, features, and striking design. Recently, Bajaj launched the Chetak 3001 for the Indian market, and it replaces the Chetak 2903. On the other hand, the TVS iQube is a popular EV scooter priced around ₹1.10 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Which one should you buy, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 or the TVS iQube?

Here is a quick comparison of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the TVS iQube for the prospective buyers:

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs TVS iQube: Range

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 comes with a 3kWh battery, having a claimed range of 127 km on a single-charge. On the other side, the TVS iQube is available with multiple battery packs. The 2.2 kWh battery pack competes with the Chetak 3001, and it has a claimed real-world range of 75 km.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs TVS iQube: Features

Both the Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the TVS iQube are feature-loaded scooters. The Bajaj Chetak 3001 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse mode, and other features. On the other side, there are some features on which you have to compromise on the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh variant. It gets basic features like reverse mode, a smaller touchscreen infotainment but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity in this variant.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs TVS iQube: Colours

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is available in two colours. On the other side, the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh variant is available in 3 colour options.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs TVS iQube: Price

The price of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is ₹1.07 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the TVS iQube starts at ₹1.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 2.2 kWh variant.

Republic Auto Says: