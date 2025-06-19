Is Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a Better Option Than Jawa 42 FJ For Around ₹2.5 Lakh?

Hunter 350 over Jawa 42 FJ: If you are planning for a bike with good design, comfortable seating, a punchy engine, and decent features, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Royal Enfield has made a price revision of its 350cc lineup, including the Hunter 350. However, if you are looking for retro design, then Jawa offers its 42 FJ in the market. Both are aggressively priced and have a similar engine specification.

Here is a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ for prospective buyers:

RE Hunter 350 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Colours

Both the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ come in multiple colour options to choose from. The Hunter 350 is available in six colour options to choose from. On the other side, the 42 FJ is available in five colour options.

RE Hunter 350 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Features

Regarding the feature list, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ have decent offerings. The Hunter 350 comes with LED headlamps, an analogue speedometer, adjustable levers, and others. On the other side, the Jawa 42 FJ has a digital speedometer, USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.

RE Hunter 350 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Engine Specifications

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Jawa 42 FJ has a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 28 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

RE Hunter 350 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Price

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.77 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Jawa 42 FJ starts at ₹2.34 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Republic Auto Says: