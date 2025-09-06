Updated 6 September 2025 at 18:11 IST
Jawa & Yezdi Announces Price Drop Under GST 2.0 Reform - Check New Prices
GST 2.0 Benefit for Bikes: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that under the GST 2.0 reforms, the prices of its motorcycles have seen a major reduction. According to a statement, Classic Legends said that the full benefits of GST 2.0 rationalisation in after-sales components to its customers, bringing down the cost of ownership considerably. With the price reduction, the Jawa 42 sees a price drop by up to ₹13,511, and the Yezdi Roadster saw a price drop by up to ₹16,404.
Here’s how much the price drop will be done to various Jawa and Yezdi bikes in India:
Old Price of Jawa 42
The older price of Jawa 42 was ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Jawa 42
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa 42 is ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Jawa 350
The older price of the Jawa 350 was ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Jawa 350
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa 350 is ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Jawa Bobber 42
The older price of the Jawa Bobber 42 was ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Jawa Bobber 42
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa Bobber 42 is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Jawa 42 FJ
The older price of Jawa 42 FJ was ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Jawa 42 FJ
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa 42 FJ is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Jawa 42
The older price of Jawa Perak was ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Jawa Perak
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa Perak is ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yezdi Roadster
The older price of the Yezdi Roadster was ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yezdi Roadster
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Yezdi Roadster is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yezdi Adventure
The older price of the Yezdi Adventure was ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yezdi Roadster
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Yezdi Adventure is ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yezdi Scrambler
The older price of the Yezdi Scrambler was ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yezdi Scrambler
With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Yezdi Scrambler is ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 6 September 2025 at 18:11 IST