Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 6 September 2025 at 18:11 IST

Jawa & Yezdi Announces Price Drop Under GST 2.0 Reform - Check New Prices

GST 2.0 Benefit for Bikes: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that under the GST 2.0 reforms, the prices of its motorcycles have seen a major reduction. Check full list:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Yezdi Roadster 2025
Yezdi Roadster 2025 | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

GST 2.0 Benefit for Bikes: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that under the GST 2.0 reforms, the prices of its motorcycles have seen a major reduction. According to a statement, Classic Legends said that the full benefits of GST 2.0 rationalisation in after-sales components to its customers, bringing down the cost of ownership considerably. With the price reduction, the Jawa 42 sees a price drop by up to ₹13,511, and the Yezdi Roadster saw a price drop by up to ₹16,404.

Here’s how much the price drop will be done to various Jawa and Yezdi bikes in India:

Old Price of Jawa 42 

The older price of Jawa 42 was ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Jawa 42

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa 42 is ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Jawa 350 

The older price of the Jawa 350 was ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Jawa 350

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa 350 is ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Jawa Bobber 42 

The older price of the Jawa Bobber 42 was ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Jawa Bobber 42

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa Bobber 42 is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Jawa 42 FJ

The older price of Jawa 42 FJ was ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Jawa 42 FJ

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa 42 FJ is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Jawa 42 

The older price of Jawa Perak was ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Jawa Perak

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Jawa Perak is ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read more: Toyota Makes Price Revision Across Lineup After GST 2.0 - Check Full List

Old Price of Yezdi Roadster 

The older price of the Yezdi Roadster was ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yezdi Roadster

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Yezdi Roadster is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yezdi Adventure 

The older price of the Yezdi Adventure was ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yezdi Roadster

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Yezdi Adventure is ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yezdi Scrambler 

The older price of the Yezdi Scrambler was ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yezdi Scrambler

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Yezdi Scrambler is ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read more: Tata Reduces Prices Across Lineup After GST Cut - Check Out Full List

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 6 September 2025 at 18:11 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source