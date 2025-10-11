Top 3 Highest Motorable Roads of the World

Highest Motorable Roads: High mountain roads have always drawn people who love adventure and enjoy driving through tough and challenging terrains. Some of these routes are among the highest motorable roads in the world, reaching incredible heights where few vehicles dare to go. Driving here isn’t just about enjoying the beautiful scenery — it’s also about testing patience and endurance. These roads are usually located in remote regions where oxygen levels are low, temperatures drop suddenly, and the weather can change in an instant, making every journey an unforgettable experience.

Here are the top three highest motorable roads in the world that offer both thrilling experiences and breathtaking landscapes:

Khardung La Pass (At 17,582 ft)

The first pass on the list, which has been the World’s highest motorable road for a long time, is the Khardung La Pass. It is situated at 17,852 ft above sea level, in the Ladakh region. It connects Leh to the Nubra Valley, and it is a popular route for adventure bikers and travellers. It is relatively more accessible compared to other extreme passes.

Umling La Pass (At 19,024 ft)

The next pass on the list of the world’s highest motorable roads is the Umling La Pass, which is situated at 19,024 ft above sea level. The Umling La Pass is constructed by India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO), is located on the Eastern side of the Ladakh region. It serves primarily strategic and military purposes, and it connects remote border areas in eastern Ladakh. The road is mostly unpaved, with rough gravel sections and snow patches even in summer.

Mig La Pass (at 19,400 Ft)