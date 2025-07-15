Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India, Brings 404km Range for Under ₹18 Lakh

Updated 15 July 2025 at 13:12 IST
New Seven-Seater EV MPV: Kia India has launched its first mass-market EV, the Carens Clavis EV, for the Indian market. The Carens Clavis EV has a similar design to the regular ICE variant, has two battery packs, and is a feature-loaded vehicle. It has a range of 490 km, features like four regenerative braking modes, Level-2 ADAS, 64 colour ambient lighting, and others.
Here's everything you need to know about the Kia Carens Clavis EV:
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is a feature-loaded vehicle. It comes with 64 colours for ambient lighting, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, electronic parking brake, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, Boss mode for rear seat passengers, and other convenience features.
Kia has offered the Carens Clavis EV with 20 features of the ADAS Level-2, six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, traction control, and others.
You can choose the Kia Carens Clavis EV from six colour options. These are:
The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. Here's a detailed pricing:
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available with a 42kWh battery pack and a 51.4kWh battery pack.
The claimed range is as follows:
Published 15 July 2025 at 12:34 IST