Updated 15 July 2025 at 13:12 IST

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India, Brings 404km Range for Under ₹18 Lakh

Seven-Seater EV MPV: Kia has launched the Carens Clavis EV for the Indian market. It has a 490 km range, is feature-loaded, and comes with Level-2 ADAS features. Here's everything you need to know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV | Image: Republic

New Seven-Seater EV MPV: Kia India has launched its first mass-market EV, the Carens Clavis EV, for the Indian market. The Carens Clavis EV has a similar design to the regular ICE variant, has two battery packs, and is a feature-loaded vehicle. It has a range of 490 km, features like four regenerative braking modes, Level-2 ADAS, 64 colour ambient lighting, and others. 

Here's everything you need to know about the Kia Carens Clavis EV: 

Kia Carens Clavis EV Features

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is a feature-loaded vehicle. It comes with 64 colours for ambient lighting, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, electronic parking brake, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, Boss mode for rear seat passengers, and other convenience features.  

Kia Carens Clavis EV Safety Features

Kia has offered the Carens Clavis EV with 20 features of the ADAS Level-2, six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, traction control, and others.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Colours

You can choose the Kia Carens Clavis EV from six colour options. These are: 

  • Ivory Silver Matte
  • Glacier White Pearl
  • Pewter Olive
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Imperial Blue
  • Gravity Grey

Kia Carens Clavis EV Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. Here's a detailed pricing:

  • The Kia Carens Clavis EV HTK variant with a 42kWh battery pack, starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 
  • The Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX variant with 42kWh battery pack, starts at ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX variant with 51.4 kWh battery pack, starts at ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus variant with 51.4kWh battery pack, starts at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens Clavis EV Range

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available with a 42kWh battery pack and a 51.4kWh battery pack.

The claimed range is as follows:

  • 42kWh Battery Pack - 404km
  • 51.4kWh Battery Pack - 490km

Published 15 July 2025 at 12:34 IST