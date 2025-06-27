Upcoming EV Cars To Launch in July 2025

Upcoming EV Cars: If you are planning to buy an electric car, July is a good time, as multiple automakers in India are launching new vehicles in this segment. The EV segment has recently seen the introduction of new models in the past few months, including the Tata Harrier EV, MG ZS EV, and others. In July, Kia India is expected to launch the Carens Clavis EV, which is based on the regular Kia Carens Clavis. Multiple times, the test mules of the Carens Clavis EV have been spied testing.

Here is a list of the top 3 upcoming EVs to launch in July 2025

Kia Carens Clavis EV:

The first upcoming EV to launch in July 2025 is the Kia Carens Clavis EV. According to sources, the Carens Clavis EV will come with a new battery pack and is expected to have a 51.4 kWh or a 42 kWh battery pack as well. The design is likely to undergo minimal changes as compared to the ICE counterpart.

According to media reports, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to launch on July 15, 2025.

MG M9:

If you are planning to buy an MPV in the EV segment, MG Motor is expected to launch its M9. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and is a feature-loaded and premium MPV. The M9 features independent second-row seats and multiple convenience options. However, the battery pack and other specifications have not been revealed yet.

The MG M9 is expected to launch in mid-July 2025.

Vinfast VF6 and VF7

Vietnamese EV carmaker, VinFast, is gearing up to launch its first EV SUV in the Indian market. VinFast will launch its VF6 and VF7 EV SUVs. Recently, the test mule of the VF7 was spied on a highway, and an undisguised VF6 was spied. Further, VinFast is showcasing the VF6 and the VF7 in different parts of the country.