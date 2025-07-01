Kia Carens Clavis EV Range Revealed Ahead of Launch - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Carens Clavis EV Revealed: Kia India has revealed the Carens Clavis EV ahead of its launch in India. According to a video teaser, the design of the Carens Clavis EV is similar to the ICE Carens Clavis, have a similar interiorss, and is expected to offer a range of 490 km. The feature list is expected to offer vehicle-to-load, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. Further, Kia confirms that it will come in a seven-seater configuration.

Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV:

Kia Carens Clavis EV Range

Kia confirms that the upcoming Carens Clavis EV will offer a range of 490 km. However the battery packs are still not revealed.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Exteriors

The exteriors of the Kia Carens Clavis EV are similar to the regular Kia Carens Clavis. It has a similar LED headlight design, with connected LED DRL, LED foglamps, and blacked out bumpers. Since it is an EV, the charging point is located in the front.

On the side, it has a new design for the alloy wheels. There are subtle roof rails and the overall silehoutte remains unchanged. The rear has a connected LED DRL, LED tail lamps, and will come with a rear wiper and washer.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Interiors

On the inside, the Kia Carens Clavis EV has a similar interiors as the regular Kia Carens Clavis. It has a floating centre console and has hidden cup holders, dual-conneted screen layout for the infotainment and instrument cluster, and will offer a panoramic sunroof in the the top-spec variant.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Features

The expected feature list on the Kia Carens Clavis EV are ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, driving modes, traction modes, front ventilated seats, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and more. Further, it is expected to offer a Bose sound system, a wireless charger, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Price