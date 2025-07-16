Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Which One Should You Choose Around ₹20 Lakh?

EV Car Around ₹20 Lakh: Kia India recently launched its first mass-market EV MPV, the Carens Clavis EV. It is a seven-seater vehicle with decent features and a similar battery pack to the Hyundai Creta Electric, which has a 42kWh and a 51.4kWh. Both are equipped with multiple convenience and safety features. The question is, should you opt for a seven-seater MPV, or go for a five-seater compact SUV around ₹20 lakh budget?

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹19.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base HTK 42kWh battery pack, and goes to ₹25.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the HTX+ 51.4kWh battery pack variant.

On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹19.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base Executive 42KWh variant, and goes to ₹25.66 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Excellence 51.4 kWh Dual Tone / Matte variant.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Features

Both the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric have multiple convenience features on offer. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has 64 colours of ambient lighting, Boss mode, a panoramic sunroof, and others. On the other side, the Hyundai Creta Electric has a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Safety Features

Regarding safety features, both the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric have Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Battery Pack and Range

The Carens Clavis EV and the Creta Electric have a 42kWh and a 51.4 kWh battery pack. The 42kWh battery pack on the Carens Clavis EV has a claimed range of 404 km and 390km on the Creta Electric. Further, the 51.4kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 490 km on the Carens Clavis EV and 473 km on the Creta Electric.

Republic Auto Says

Both the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric have a similar battery pack and have comparable pricing. If you want a seven-seater EV that has more features and slightly more kilometres, then you can consider the Kia Carens Clavis EV. However, if you want a car with compact dimensions, and can compromise on some features, then you can consider the Hyundai Creta Electric.