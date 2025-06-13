Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: How Do They Compare?

Kia vs Hyundai: Buyers looking for a new vehicle, which is feature-loaded, has comfortable spacious cabin, and punchy performance, have multiple options to choose from. Recently, Kia India launched the updated version of the Carens, which is the Clavis. It shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Alcazar and have a similar feature-list and engine options.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar:

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price

The price of the Kia Caresn Clavis starts at ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹17.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Features

Both the Kia Carens Clavis and the Hyundai Alcazar offers a panoramic sunroof, multiple driving modes, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more. However, the Kia Carens Clavis has a single-zone climate control whereas the Hyundai Alcazar has a dual-zone climate control.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Safety

Both the Kia Carens Clavis and the Hyundai Alcazar offers Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, hill-hold assist, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Engine

The Kia Carens Clavis has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed MT. There is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed MT or iMT gearbox or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Further it has a 1.5L diesel engine on offer.

On the other side, the Hyundai Alcazar has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. On the other side, it has the same 1.5L diesel engine on offer, having the same gearbox combination.

