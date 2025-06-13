Tata Harrier EV: Is a ₹5 Lakh Premium Worth Spending Over Curvv EV?

Harrier EV vs Curvv EV: The EV segment is gaining momentum in the Indian market. Recently, Tata Motors launched its flagship EV SUV, the Harrier EV, in the market. It is a feature-loaded SUV and comes in an AWD drivetrain. On the other side, buyers also have an option for the Curvv EV, which has a coupe design and is in a similar price bracket. Both the EVs have two battery packs. The price of the Harrier EV starts at ₹22.93 lakh (on-road, Noida), whereas the price of the Curvv EV starts at ₹18.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Is a ₹5 lakh premium worth spending on the Harrier EV over the Curvv EV?

Here is a quick comparison of the Harrier EV and the Curvv EV for prospective buyers:

Harrier EV vs Currv EV: Range

The Harrier EV is offered with a 69 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 627 km from the 79 kWh battery pack. On the other side, the Curvv EV has a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh battery pack. It has a 502 km claimed range from the 45 kWh battery pack and 585 km from the 55 kWh battery pack.

Harrier EV vs Currv EV: Drivetrain

Tata Motors offers the Harrier EV with a rear-wheel drive and an AWD drivetrain option. On the other side, the Curvv EV has a front-wheel drive option only.

Harrier EV vs Currv EV: Features

Both the Harrier EV and the Currv EV have a long list of convenience features on offer. The Harrier EV has a 540-degree parking camera with transparent mode, six driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 14.3-inch infotainment screen, and others. On the other side, the Curvv EV has a 360-degree parking camera, multiple driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Both the Harrier EV and the Currv EV have vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle features.

Is Harrier EV worth it?