Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: How Are They Different?

Carens Clavis vs Carens: The MPV segment recently saw the unveil of a new vehicle in the segment. Kia India, a Korean automaker has unveiled the Carens Clavis for the Indian market. It is based on the current generation of the Carens, but has more features and new design. However, the price are still under wraps. However, the company says the Carens Clavis will be positioned over the Carens.

What are the differences?

Here’s how the Kia Carens Clavis and the Kia Carens compare:

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis have not been revealed yet. However, currently the price of the Kia Carens starts at ₹12.22 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: Variants

Currently, the Kia Carens Clavis is available in seven variants. These are: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+.

However, the Kia Carens have more variants on offer. It is available in nine variant options. These are: Premium, Premium (O), Gravity, Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige Plus, Prestige Plus (O), Luxury Plus, and X-line.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: Features

The Kia Carens Clavis offers a longer list of features as compared to the regular Carens. For starters, it has a 26.72-inch connected infotainment and instrument cluster, 64 colours ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. The common features on both the vehicles are a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and more.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: Safety Features

The safety features on the Kia Carens Clavis comprises Level-2 ADAS features, and rear occupant alert are some of the few additional option over the Kia Carens. Rest both the vehicle has six airbags, ABS, traction control, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: Design

The exterior design of the Kia Carens Clavis are quite different as compared to the regular Carens. The new version has a revised front, runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, and the rear profile is similar. However, the Carens Clavis has a connected tail lamp setup whereas the Carens misses out.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: Interiors