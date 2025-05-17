Kia Carens vs Toyota Rumion - Which MPV to Choose Under ₹15 Lakh?

Kia vs Toyota: Buyers looking for an MPV, a comfortable cabin, a refined engine, and decent features can check out the Kia Carens. Though Kia has launched the Carens Clavis in India, buyers can still opt for the Premium (O) variant of the Carens. However, buyers also have an option to check out the Toyota Rumion, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Carens and the Toyota Rumion for buyers:

Kia Carens vs Toyota Rumion: Price

The price of the Kia Carens is ₹13.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Premium (o) variant. It is available in a single variant option only. The price of the Toyota Rumion is ₹13.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the G MT variant.

Kia Carens vs Toyota Rumion: Features

The Kia Carens' feature list includes an 8-inch infotainment screen, 5 USB Type-C charging sockets, a 12.5-inch instrument cluster, and more. On the other hand, the Toyota Rumion has automatic climate control, Air Cooled Twin Cup Holders in Console, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

Kia Carens vs Toyota Rumion: Safety Features

The Kia Carens comes with six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, highline TPMS, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Rumion has dual-front airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features in its G variant.

Kia Carens vs Toyota Rumion: Engine Specifications

The buyers of the Kia Carens can opt for a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5L diesel engine option. Both engine options are only available with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Toyota Rumion is available with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option.

Republic Auto Says: