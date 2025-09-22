Updated 22 September 2025 at 18:31 IST
Kia Seltos Facelift Spotted During Test Runs Again in India - Check Details
Seltos Facelift: Recently, test mules of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift were spotted under heavy camouflage ahead of the India launch. Check details:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Seltos Facelift: Kia India is set to launch the facelift version of its compact SUV, Seltos, for the Indian market. It is one of the popular models in the brand’s lineup in the market, and Kia is expected to give it a generational update. Recently, an Instagrammer named B Chow shared the recent spy shots of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift, revealing some new exterior details. The upcoming SUV is expected to come with multiple convenience and safety features and may get a new powertrain as well.
Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift for the Indian market:
Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift Exteriors:
As per the images shared on Instagram, the Kia Seltos facelift will have a new design for the LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and a revised bumper design. Further, from the images, it is evident that it will come with ADAS features, as there is a radar present on the bumper.
The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is expected to come with a new design of the ORVM, and in the images, it is evident that Kia will offer it in a dual-tone paint shade. Additionally, the Seltos facelift is expected to get more chunky wheel arch claddings.
Coming to the rear, the Kia Seltos facelift will come with a connected design for the tail lamps like the current generation's, muscular bumpers and other cosmetic changes are expected.
Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift Feature List
Kia is expected to make some additions and deletions from the feature list of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift. The current Kia Seltos comes with driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and other features. We can expect the upcoming Seltos facelift to get memory seats, rear seat ventilation, and other convenience features.
Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Options
The current generation of the Seltos is available with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. However, according to media reports, it is expected to come with a hybrid powertrain.
