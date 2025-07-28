Kinetic DX EV Launched in India at ₹1.11 Lakh, Offers Range of Up to 116km

New EV Scooter: Kinetic is an iconic Indian two-wheeler brand, which has launched the DX electric scooter for the market. According to a statement, Kinetic offers it in two variants, and the price goes up to ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 116km claimed range and a storage space of 37L. It is available in five colour options, and it is limited to only 40,000 units. Regarding the deliveries, it will start from October 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the Kinetic DX EV Scooter:

Kinetic DX EV Scooter Design

The design of the Kinetic DX EV Scooter resembles the first Kinetic scooter. It has hexagonal-shaped LED headlamps, LED DRL at the front. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels and has a flat floorboard design. It has a metal body and an under-seat storage of 37L, which Kinetic claims is the largest in the segment.

Kinetic DX EV Scooter Colours

If you are planning for the DX+ variant of the Kinetic DX EV scooter, it is offered in five colours - Blue, Red, Silver, White, and Black. However, the DX variant is only available in Silver and Black colour options to choose from.

Kinetic DX EV Scooter Features

Both variants of the Kinetic DX EV Scooter have features like three riding modes, an 8.8-inch instrument cluster, cruise control, and mobile app connectivity. While the DX+ gets advanced Telekinetic features, like real-time ride stats and vehicle data, Geo-fencing, and more. Other Bluetooth features include music and voice navigation through a built-in speaker.

Kinetic DX EV Scooter Brakes and Suspensions

The Kinetic DX EV scooters have telescopic front shockers and adjustable rear shock absorbers. For the brakes, it is performed by a 220mm front disc, and there is a 130mm rear drum brake with combi-braking.

Kinetic DX EV Scooter Range

The Kinetic DX EV Scooter has a claimed range of up to 116 km from the DX+ variant, having a 2.6kWh battery pack. It has a claimed top speed of 90km/h.

Kinetic DX EV Scooter Price

The price of the Kinetic DX EV scooter is as follows: