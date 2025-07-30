Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak - Which EV Scooter To Choose Around ₹1.25 Lakh?

Best EV Scooter: If you are planning to buy an EV scooter around ₹1.25 lakh, there are multiple options in the market. Recently, Kinetic launched its new DX EV scooter in India. It comes in two variants and multiple colour options to choose from. However, around its price, it competes with the Bajaj Chetak EV scooter. Both have a similar feature list, but their ranges differ.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kinetic DX and the Bajaj Chetak for buyers:

Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak - Price

The price of the Kinetic DX starts at ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant. On the other side, the price of the Bajaj Chetak is ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3503 variant.

Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Kinetic DX has Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, cruise control, and others. On the other side, the Bajaj Chetak has features like a digital instrument cluster, which helps call and music controls, hill hold assist, reverse lights, and others.

Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak - Colour

You can choose the Kinetic DX from five colour options. These are Blue, Red, Silver, White, and Black. On the contrary, the Bajaj Chetak is available in four colour options. These are white, black, blue, and grey.

Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak - Range

Regarding the riding range, the Kinetic DX have a 2.6kWh battery pack, claiming a range of 116 km. On the other side, the Bajaj Chetak has a 3.5kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 153 km on a single charge.

