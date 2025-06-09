KTM Duke 390 To TVS Apache RR 310: Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes to Offer Cruise Control Under ₹8 Lakh

Cruise Control in Bikes: Modern-day motorcycles in 2025 have now started offering features that were once limited to cars only. One of such features is the cruise control, which was once limited to high-end motorcycles. Now, it is available in smaller capacity bikes as well and is a useful feature during long rides.

Why is the cruise control feature on bikes important?

Cruise control is an important feature that helps in making long rides more comfortable, as it maintains the set speed of the bike without using the throttle all the time.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable bikes, which offer cruise control under ₹8 lakh:

TVS Apache RTR 310

The most affordable bike that offers cruise control is the TVS Apache RTR 310. It is available in three variants and comes equipped with a 312cc single-cylinder petrol engine.

What is the price of the TVS Apache RTR 310?

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 310 starts at ₹2.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).

TVS Apache RR 310

The next motorcycle on the list that the buyer can check out is the TVS Apache RR 310. It is the faired version of the RTR 310, having a similar feature list and having the same engine. It is available in three variants.

What is the price of the TVS Apache RR 310?

The price of the TVS Apache RR 310 starts at ₹3.22 lakh (on-road, Noida)

KTM Duke 390

Recently, KTM India launched the updated version of the Duke 390 for the Indian market. With the update, the automaker added cruise control as a major feature change. It is available in two variants to choose from.

What is the price of the KTM Duke 390?

The price of the KTM Duke 390 starts at ₹3.51 lakh (on-road, Noida)

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure recently got a generational update, and it got new features, and the design was updated. The 390 Adventure is the only budget-adventure motorcycle to offer cruise control.

What is the price of the KTM 390 Adventure?

The price of the KTM Duke 390 starts at ₹4.33 lakh (on-road, Noida)

Brixton Cromwell 1200

The fifth bike on the list is the Brixton Cromwell 1200. It was launched in 2024 and is a retro-cruiser motorcycle. It is available in a single variant and has a 1200cc petrol engine.

What is the price of the Brixton Cromwell 1200?