Lexus RX 350h 900km Review: Is it Worth ₹1 Crore in India?

Lexus RX 350h Review: In the mid-size luxury SUV segment, German SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and BMW X5 dominate the market and are a popular choice among luxury car buyers. However, if you want a luxury SUV that stands out in the crowd, is fuel-efficient, and reliable, then you can check out the Lexus RX. It is tech-loaded, spacious, and a head-turner in the luxury SUV segment, equipped with a hybrid powertrain.

The Lexus RX 350h is the only luxury SUV that comes with a strong hybrid powertrain option, which results in higher fuel efficiency and better performance. It has comfortable seating, great road presence, ample boot space on offer and multiple safety features. The price of the Lexus RX 350 starts at ₹98.19 lakh (ex-showroom) after GST reduction.

Lexus RX 350h Rear Left Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, we drove the Lexus RX 350h for 900 km in the city and on highways. We tested its fuel efficiency, performance, comfort, features and other parameters. While we took it through multiple local areas, it was grabbing attention from people, and they did turn their heads to check which car this was.

After driving it for 900 km, here are our thoughts: why the Lexus RX 350h is an underrated SUV in its segment, and whether you should buy it or not.

What’s Good -

Fuel Efficiency

The first factor that we tested in the Lexus RX350h was its fuel efficiency. We drove the RX 350h in city traffic and on highways. During the city's peak hours and heavy traffic, it used battery power and saved petrol. It resulted in better fuel efficiency and helped us gain some extra kilometres over the regular petrol usage.

Lexus RX 350h Rear Right Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, as we mentioned in our previous drive experience of the Lexus NX 350h, there is a dedicated button for the EV mode, in which the RX 350h drives purely in EV. In that mode, it can go to a top speed of 50 km/h, and as soon as the SUV senses it requires more power, the engine immediately kicks in.

During our 900km test, the RX 350h gave a fuel efficiency of 19.45 km/l, which is quite good considering the price and the dimensions of the SUV.

Performance

The RX 350h is equipped with a similar powertrain as the NX350h. It uses the same 2.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 187 bhp and 239 Nm of torque. Additionally, there is a battery and an electric motor, which provide a combined output of 240 bhp.

Lexus RX 350h Engine, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since the RX 350h is a strong hybrid SUV, the assistance from the electric motor helps in making quick overtakes, and the performance of the engine is great. The engine kicks in just with a little tap and is responsive to sudden throttle inputs. The power delivery is linear, and the engine is paired to a CVT gearbox.

Lexus RX 350h Gear Selector, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, the RX 350h comes with a CVT gearbox, and the rubber band effect is very evident. Once you go hard on the throttle, the RPMs build up, and then the car pulls. Further, on higher RPMs, the engine noise does filter inside the cabin. To make the performance more refined and linear, there are 3 driving modes on offer. It has Eco, Normal, and Sport modes.

Mostly, we used the ECO mode. The performance is decent and is mainly for getting higher fuel efficiency. Moreover, the instrument cluster in the ECO mode turns blue.

When we drove it in the NORMAL mode, there was hardly any difference in the driving feel and the performance output. Moreover, the instrument cluster turns white in the NORMAL mode.

If you are looking for more performance and acceleration, you have the SPORT mode. There is a major difference in the power delivery, but the exhaust does not sound sporty in this mode. As soon as you turn this mode on, the instrument cluster turns red in shade.

Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Lexus RX 350h is unique and different compared to other luxury SUVs in the segment. The front profile has multiple cuts and creases and has a sharp profile. The grill is huge, and it is a head turner in local areas and remote villages.

Lexus RX 350h Front, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The RX 350h is equipped with LED headlamps, and we expected better throw at night. Despite it being priced over a crore, it has halogen indicator bulbs at the front. However, one feature that we liked in the RX 350h and which we liked in the NX 350h as well, is the headlamp washers.

On the side, the RX 350h has parts shared with its younger sibling, the NX 350h. It has neatly integrated the request sensors on the door handles, and to open the door, you have to click a button inside the door handle. It runs on 21-inch alloy wheels, which look good on the RX 350h and has all four disc brakes on offer.

Lexus RX 350h Side, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Coming to the rear of the Lexus RX 350h, it has a connected LED DRL bar for the tail lamp, similar to the NX. We feel the design at the rear is somewhat mismatched with the front of the SUV. Regarding the boot space, stuffing luggage is not an issue, and there is ample space on offer.

Lexus RX 350h Boot Space, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Comfort

The seating comfort of the Lexus RX 350h is on the comfortable side, and the ride quality is on the softer side. The suspensions of the RX 350h adapt according to the road conditions, and the damping is adjusted so that there is a smooth cabin experience. Though it weighs more than 2 tonnes, at high speeds, the RX is planted and sticks to the ground. However, in bumpy situations, it does filter inside, and the body roll is also evident. On low speeds, bad roads and potholes, it glides effortlessly.

What’s Bad

Interiors

Since the Lexus RX 350h feels premium and eye-catching from the exterior, the interior does not feel as luxurious compared to other luxury SUVs in the segment. Though it has a wooden treatment across the dashboard and on the steering wheel, and leatherette finishing on door pads and multiple areas, we feel it misses out on the luxury factor, which you might expect in a luxury SUV that is priced over a crore.

Lexus RX 350h Dashboards, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The dashboard does have a clean look, and the 14.1-inch infotainment screen and the physical controls for the volume knob and the air-conditioning make it easy to use.

Lexus RX 350h Steering Wheel, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Secondly, the ambient lighting on offer in the RX 350h could have been more visible at night. It is quite dim, and although there are 64 colours on offer, our experience was underwhelming.

Rear Seat Features

The RX 350h has leatherette upholstery, which gives a premium appeal inside the cabin. The seats are well-cushioned and comfortable on long journeys. The rear seats have decent space. During our experience of driving it extensively for 900 km, we felt it had a decent amount of knee room, leg room, and under-thigh support for tall passengers.

Lexus RX 350h Rear Seats, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Despite the panoramic sunroof, to bring in more light inside the cabin, the rear seat occupants get rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports, and ventilated seats, but the cooling was less effective compared to the front seats.

Conclusion