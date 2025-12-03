Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Variant Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Variant in Lexus RX 350h: Lexus, the Japanese luxury automaker, has launched a new variant in its mid-size SUV, RX 350h, for the Indian market. According to a statement, you can now choose the Lexus RX 350h with a new Exquisite variant, which is the new base variant and comes with a stock audio setup. The Lexus RX 350h is an underrated luxury SUV in the segment, having great road presence, is feature-loaded, and comes with a strong hybrid petrol engine. The automaker now offers it in three variants, wherein the RX 500h F-Sport+ is the flagship variant, which is more performance-oriented.

‘The Lexus RX represents our dedication to luxury, design, performance, and sustainable mobility. As the luxury SUV segment continues to grow, the introduction of the new Exquisite grade allows us to offer guests a wider range of options and features to choose from.” Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lexus RX 350h:

Lexus RX 350h Price

The price of the Lexus RX 350h starts at ₹89.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exquisite variant with stock audio setup. However, you can choose the Lexus RX 350h Exquisite variant with Mark and Levinson audio setup, priced at ₹92.02 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the RX 500h F-Sport+ is ₹1.09 crore (ex-showroom).

Lexus RX 350h Features

The Lexus RX 350h is a feature-loaded SUV. Some of the standard fitments in the Lexus RX 350h are a panoramic sunroof, three driving modes, ambient lighting, a three-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. For music lovers, the Lexus RX 350h comes with a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio setup, which Lexus says gives a good music experience during your drives.

Lexus RX 350h Safety Features

Regarding safety, the Lexus RX 350h comes with multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Lexus RX 350h Engine Specifications

The Lexus RX 350h comes with a 2.5L naturally aspirated strong hybrid petrol engine, which is assisted with a high-output motor. Lexus says this helps in maintaining a balance between performance and fuel economy.

