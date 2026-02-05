Looking for a 4x4 SUV around ₹70-80 Lakh? Jeep Wrangler Can Be an Option

Jeep Wrangler Highlights: Buyers exploring for a new SUV, which has a robust design, good road presence, and great off-road capabilities, there are decent options available in the market. In the ₹70-80 lakh price segment, prospective buyers have several options to consider, ranging from traditional luxury SUVs to hardcore off-roaders.

Among these choices, the Jeep Wrangler stands out as a distinctive option for those who prioritise genuine off-road capability alongside on-road comfort. With its iconic design heritage and proven trail-rated performance, the Wrangler presents an interesting proposition for buyers willing to look beyond conventional luxury SUV offerings in this competitive price bracket.

Recently, we drove the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and took it off-roading and drove it about 500 km in the city and on highways. We tested its off-road capabilities, comfort, performance and other parameters. Checking out its key features can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.

Design

Jeep Wrangler Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The design of the Jeep Wrangler is robust, and it has a macho look. The front is huge, with a plastic bumper, LED fog lamps, and front parking sensors. It comes with a black grille, having seven slots, and is integrated with a front parking camera. The Wrangler comes with circular LED headlamps, having a good throw at night, and its high beam is quite powerful. The bumper is strong enough, and you can easily stand on it for some time.

Jeep Wrangler Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Coming to the sides, the Wrangler is huge in size. It is tall and requires an external footstep to climb in. It comes with exposed door hinges, and the doors can be removed as well. It is a long SUV and has wide wheel arches to give it a sporty look. Though the front door is quite long, the rear doors are quite smaller, and since the door opens wide enough, the ingress and egress are not an issue. Since it was a stock car, it came with 17-inch mud-terrain tyres, giving tyre noise in the cabin.

Jeep Wrangler Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At the rear, you get a split setup for the tailgate to access the boot space. You get a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, giving it a sporty aesthetic. The reverse parking camera is integrated in the spare tyre, so parking and reversing this big SUV is not an issue. Talking of the boot space, there is ample space on offer, and you can easily sit inside and travel.

Jeep Wrangler Boot Space | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Off-Road Capabilities

Since the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a hard-core off-road SUV, you get plenty of controls for it. For starters, it comes with off-road+ mode, electronic sway bar disconnect, a full-time 4WD function, hill start assist, and more. It has a good approach angle of 43.9 degrees, 22.6 degrees break-over angle and 37 degrees departure angle. We took it to a bit of an off-roading patch, and it impressed us.

Jeep Wrangler 17-Inch Alloy Wheels | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It tackled rough terrain with ease, and without even engaging in 4-low, it came out with ease. Moreover, since the Wrangler has a water wading capacity of up to 864mm, it can take on heavy water crossings with ease, but be cautious about its depth.

Engine

The Jeep Wrangler comes with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 268bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The engine is quite punchy, considering the size and the weight of the SUV. Despite its big size and mud terrain tyres, the engine has good grunt on offer, and with little throttle inputs, it picks up pace instantly. The performance of the engine is quite good, but the gearshifts are pretty evident.

Jeep Wrangler Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Jeep claims the Wrangler Rubicon has a fuel efficiency of 10.6 km/L. However, after driving it for 500km, in the city traffic conditions, and on highways, we got a real-world fuel efficiency of 8.1 km/l, and it drops instantly as soon as you push it hard. So it is a gas guzzler for real, and you have to seriously drive it sedately to get a decent number.

Jeep Wrangler Off-Road Gear Lever | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Comfort

Since the Jeep Wrangler is huge on the outside, it has decent space on the inside. The seats are pretty comfortable, but the driver’s footwell area has hardly any space to keep your left leg comfortably. Since the cabin is wide enough, everything is in reach, and the comfort is elevated as the front seats and the steering wheel gets heating function, which is a useful feature in cold conditions.

Jeep Wrangler Rear Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, talking of the rear seats, it is ideally not a spacious place to be in. Jeep offers an all-black cabin, and rear seat passengers can feel a bit claustrophobic. The Wrangler has decent knee and leg room, but tall passengers who are more than 6ft tall can feel a tight space, and you do not even get the option to recline or slide the rear seats at its price. Regardless, since the cabin is wide enough, you can easily fit three passengers in the rear seats.

Price