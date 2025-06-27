Looking For ADAS? Mahindra Scorpio N Can Now Be An Option

Updated 27 June 2025 at 14:38 IST
Scorpio N Gets ADAS: Mahindra has updated the Scorpio N with new safety features, and now this SUV is available with a new variant and Level-2 ADAS features. According to a statement, Mahindra has added 8 new ADAS features, which are lane departure warning, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and others. Further, there is a new Z8T variant, which is positioned between the Z8 and Z8L variants.
Here is a quick rundown of the updates in the Mahindra Scorpio N:
The Level-2 ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N are available in the Z8L six-seater and seven-seater variants.
The biggest update by Mahindra in the Scorpio N is the addition of the ADAS features. The Scorpio N gets 8 features, which are:
The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L starts at ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT seven-seater variant and goes to ₹25.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Diesel 4WD AT seven-seater variant.
Along with new Level-2 ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L variant, there is a new Z8T variant added to the lineup.
The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T offers 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker sound system, a front camera, front parking sensors, front ventilated seats, and more.
The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant starts at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT variant and goes to ₹24.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel automatic 4WD variant.
In this segment, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar offers Level-2 ADAS features.
