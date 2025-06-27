Looking For ADAS? Mahindra Scorpio N Can Now Be An Option

Scorpio N Gets ADAS: Mahindra has updated the Scorpio N with new safety features, and now this SUV is available with a new variant and Level-2 ADAS features. According to a statement, Mahindra has added 8 new ADAS features, which are lane departure warning, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and others. Further, there is a new Z8T variant, which is positioned between the Z8 and Z8L variants.

Here is a quick rundown of the updates in the Mahindra Scorpio N:

Which variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N offers Level-2 ADAS?

The Level-2 ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N are available in the Z8L six-seater and seven-seater variants.

How many ADAS features are there in the Mahindra Scorpio N?

The biggest update by Mahindra in the Scorpio N is the addition of the ADAS features. The Scorpio N gets 8 features, which are:

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Smart Pilot Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

High Beam Assist

What is the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L?

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L starts at ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT seven-seater variant and goes to ₹25.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Diesel 4WD AT seven-seater variant.

Which is the new variant in the Mahindra Scorpio N lineup?

Along with new Level-2 ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L variant, there is a new Z8T variant added to the lineup.

What are the features in the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant?

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T offers 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker sound system, a front camera, front parking sensors, front ventilated seats, and more.

What is the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant?

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant starts at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT variant and goes to ₹24.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel automatic 4WD variant.

Which other SUVs offer ADAS?