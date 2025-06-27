Republic World
Updated 27 June 2025 at 14:38 IST

Looking For ADAS? Mahindra Scorpio N Can Now Be An Option

Scorpio N Gets ADAS: Mahindra has updated the Scorpio N with Level-2 ADAS and has added a new Z8T variant in the lineup. Check details:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N | Image: Mahindra

Scorpio N Gets ADAS: Mahindra has updated the Scorpio N with new safety features, and now this SUV is available with a new variant and Level-2 ADAS features. According to a statement, Mahindra has added 8 new ADAS features, which are lane departure warning, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and others. Further, there is a new Z8T variant, which is positioned between the Z8 and Z8L variants.

Here is a quick rundown of the updates in the Mahindra Scorpio N:

Which variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N offers Level-2 ADAS?

The Level-2 ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N are available in the Z8L six-seater and seven-seater variants.

How many ADAS features are there in the Mahindra Scorpio N?

The biggest update by Mahindra in the Scorpio N is the addition of the ADAS features. The Scorpio N gets 8 features, which are:

  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Smart Pilot Assist
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • High Beam Assist

What is the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L?

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L starts at ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT seven-seater variant and goes to ₹25.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Diesel 4WD AT seven-seater variant.

Which is the new variant in the Mahindra Scorpio N lineup?

Along with new Level-2 ADAS features in the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L variant, there is a new Z8T variant added to the lineup.

What are the features in the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant?

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T offers 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker sound system, a front camera, front parking sensors, front ventilated seats, and more.

What is the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant?

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant starts at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT variant and goes to ₹24.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec diesel automatic 4WD variant.

Which other SUVs offer ADAS?

In this segment, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar offers Level-2 ADAS features. 

Published 27 June 2025 at 14:38 IST