Looking To Buy EV Car in August 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save On MG, Citroen, Tata

Discount on EV Cars: The EV market in India recently saw the launch of the Tesla Model Y in the Indian market, and other global automakers like Vinfast are gearing up to enter soon. The Indian EV market is surging, and to attract more buyers, carmakers like Tata, Citroen, MG, and others are offering heavy discounts on their multiple EV models. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how much you can save on your favourite EV car in August 2025:

Savings on Citroen eC3

The first model on the list, on which you can save a lot of money, is the Citroen eC3. According to media reports, Citroen is offering a discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh on this EV hatchback. The price of the Citroen eC3 starts at ₹12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Savings on Tata EV Lineup

If you are planning to buy an EV from Tata Motors, then you can save a lot. Reports say that Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹1 lakh across its entire EV lineup. Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier EV for the Indian market, and the Tiago EV is the entry-level model. The price of the Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Savings on MG ZS EV

In the compact SUV segment, the MG ZS EV is a popular option among buyers. In August 2025, MG is offering a heavy discount on the ZS EV, and you can save up to ₹2.5 lakh, depending on the variant you choose of this EV. This discount includes cash offers, exchange, scrappage benefits, and corporate offers. The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Savings on Mahindra XUV 400

The Mahindra XUV 400 was the first EV SUV in the brand’s lineup, and the company is offering a good discount on the MY2024 model. According to reports, you can save up to ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh on the XUV 400 in August 2025. The price of the XUV 400 starts at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).