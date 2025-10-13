Looking To Buy Kia Sonet in 2025? Check Out Its Key Highlights

Key Features of Sonet: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple options, which are feature-rich, have decent space, and comfortable seating on offer. Among these options, the Kia Sonet is a popular option, having features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, Level-1 ADAS, and available with multiple powertrain combinations. It has good fuel efficiency, a refined turbo petrol engine, and you can choose it from multiple variants.

Recently, we drove the Kia Sonet X Line turbo petrol variant in the city and on highways and tested its various parameters like fuel efficiency, features, ADAS, and more. Checking out its main highlights can help you decide if it fits your needs and preferences:

Let’s get started!!

Features

Kia Sonet Infotainment System | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Kia Sonet is a feature-loaded offering in its segment. Some of the key features of Sonet include a sunroof, driving and terrain modes, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, ambient mood lighting and more. We liked the music output from the speakers, and during night drives, it paired with ambient mood lighting, which changed the colour at every beat of the song. Since we drove the top-spec X Line variant, it even comes with all four power windows with one-touch up and down function, and we really liked it.

Kia Sonet Dashboard | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Sonet X Line gets the same 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which has decent touch response and Bluetooth connects instantly. It has its in-built maps, and during our night drives, we used it and found it more convenient compared to Google Maps. However, it did not fetch some locations, and we had to rely on our phones as it missed wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance

The Kia Sonet X Line is equipped with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, mated with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Kia Sonet Engine | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The engine was refined at idle conditions, and since it has three driving modes, the performance and the power output from the engine were noticeable. The driving modes are: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The maximum time we kept it in the Eco mode for more fuel efficiency.

However, when we switched it to the Sports mode, the power rush was instant, and the RPMs instantly rose above the 2,000 mark and made a downshift for maximum performance. To keep things more exciting, the paddle-shifters helped in making the drive more fun and engaging.

Fuel Efficiency

Since we tested out the 1.0L turbo petrol engine, the Sonet has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.4 km/l as per ARAI.

Kia Sonet Fuel Efficiency | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

If you keep a light foot throttle, and in the Eco mode, we were able to extract a fuel efficiency of 17km/l on highway drive. However, as soon as we entered the city traffic conditions, it dropped drastically, and still it returned us a fuel efficiency of 14.1 km/l.

Ride and Handling

The ride of the Kia Sonet is on the stiffer side. The suspensions are well-tuned, and on bad roads and potholes, it maintains its line, and it does not let them filter inside the cabin. However, while going at slow speeds on speed breakers on bad patches, the suspension noise is evident, and it filters inside. However, if you are looking for a softer and more plush ride, you can check out its sibling, Syros, in the same segment.

Kia Sonet Alloy Wheels | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The handling of the Sonet is decent. Though the steering wheel does not feel connected, the body roll is evident on hard cornering.

Design

The design of the Sonet has a bold aesthetic. Since it is the X Line variant, it has a matt grey paint finish, which does look good, but is a bit on the expensive side to maintain.

Kia Sonet Headlamps (Left) & Taillamps (Right) | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The front gets LED headlamps and DRLs. However, we feel Kia can provide a stronger LED headlamp setup, and buyers might need to get an aftermarket unit.

Kia Sonet Side | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On the side, it runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, and since it has a matt paint finish, there are multiple elements that are in gloss black, enhancing the overall aesthetics.

Kia Sonet Boot Space | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

What is the price of the Kia Sonet?

So, talking about the price, it starts at ₹8.34 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the petrol base variant. However, the price of the Sonet X Line variant is ₹15.79 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Should you buy it?